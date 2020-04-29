Gilead's Remdesivir Trial Shows Improvement In COVID-19 Patients With Early Use

Announcing its results of Phase 3 trial of experimental antiviral Remdesivir in patients with severe COVID-19, Gilead Sciences Inc. said that patients who received the drug within 10 days of symptoms responded better to the treatment. Gilead Sciences Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, evaluated 5-day and 10-day dosing durations of the Remdesivir in hospitalised patients with severe manifestations of COVID-19.

Merdad Parsey, Chief Medical Officer of Gilead Sciences, said in a statement that the company is trying to evaluate an investigational agent alongside an evolving global pandemic. He said that multiple concurrent studies are helping inform whether Remdesivir is a safe and effective treatment for COVID-19 and how to best utilise the drug.

“The study demonstrates the potential for some patients to be treated with a 5-day regimen, which could significantly expand the number of patients who could be treated with our current supply of Remdesivir,” said Parsey.

'Additional data needed'

While the company’s CMO said that the study results complement data from a separate trial conducted by the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, it didn’t disclose further details about the study. Aruna Subramanian, one of the lead investigators of the study, said in a statement that additional data are still needed but these results help to bring a clearer understanding of how treatment with Remdesivir may be optimised if proven safe and effective.

Gilead Sciences Inc. made it clear that Remdesivir is not yet licensed or approved anywhere globally and has not yet been demonstrated to be safe or effective for the treatment of COVID-19. The objective of the study was to find out whether a 5-day course would achieve similar efficacy results as the 10-day treatment regimen.

In its forward-looking statement, Gilead Sciences said that highlighted the possibility of unfavourable results from ongoing and additional clinical trials involving the antiviral drug. The company added that it may be unable to complete one or more of such trials in the currently anticipated timelines or at all.

