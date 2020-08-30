Global Coronavirus Cases Surpass 25 Million Mark; US Tops With 5.9 Million Infections

On August 30, Data by Jhon Hopkins University stated that the total number of coronavirus cases around the world surpassed 25 million mark. With that total coronavirus cases around the world reach 25,009,250 and death toll due to nfection rises to 842,702. The data showed steady growth in cases and disease’s epicentre shifts again, with India taking centre stage from the United States and Latin America. On Sunday new epicentre of the coronavirus, India reported 78,761 new cases and exceeded the one-day increase of 77,299 reported by the United States in mid-July. According to the World Health Organization, the official number of global coronavirus cases is now at least five times the number of severe influenza illnesses recorded annually.

Read: COVID-19: Two Indian Vaccine Candidates In Phase 2 Trials, Says Niti Aayog Member

At the world ranking, the United States leads the count with 5.9 million cases, followed by Brazil with 3.8 million cases and at third India with 3.5 million cases. The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher, according to Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized. The United States of America is having the highest number of deaths because of the virus, US has till reported 182,779 deaths followed by Brazil with 120,262 and Mexico with 63,819.

Read: South Dakota Reports 425 COVID-19 Cases, 2 New Deaths

Read: ICMR: Over 4.14 Crore COVID-19 Samples Tested Till August 29

The US found its first re-infected case

A new study has found that a young adult in Nevada, US has been re-infected with the novel coronavirus, marking the first confirmed case of reinfection in the country and the fourth in the world. According to the online preprint of a study that has not been reviewed by outside experts yet, researchers have found the first possible case of virus reinfection in the US after a 25-year-old in Nevada tested positive the second time. The team at the University of Nevada Reno School of Medicine and the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory reported that genetic tests indicated the patient was infected with two different varieties of the virus.

Read: Hong Kong Prepares For COVID-19 Mass Testing, Over 220,000 Register In Less Than 12hrs