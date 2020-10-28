Google Announces Early Achievement Of Including Recycled Materials In All Of Its Products

Google announced that it has achieved one of its goals to include recycled materials in all of its Made by Google products, as part of hardware sustainability commitments. Google had committed that all of its products would include recycled materials by 2022. Sharing the progress made on sustainability goals, Google said that all of the new Pixel and Nest products in 2020 are designed with recycled material.

"We hit that goal early: This year all of the new Pixel and Nest products are designed with recycled material," David Bourne, Google’s Sustainability Systems Architect, wrote in a blog.

Bourne said that the recently launched Pixel 5 is made with 100 per cent recycled aluminium, the tech giant’s first phone to incorporate recycled aluminium. In the blog published on October 26, Bourne said that it lowers the carbon footprint of manufacturing the enclosure by 35 per cent compared to using virgin aluminium.

Google has also updated its original goal and committed to using recycled or renewable material in at least 50 per cent of all plastic used across all hardware products of Google by 2025. It will continue to keep all shipping of Made by Google hardware to and from the direct customers 100 per cent carbon neutral. Bourne said that the new commitment raises the bar well beyond industry standards.

“So by 2025, we’re committing to making our product packaging 100 percent plastic free and 100 percent recyclable,” he added.

Google's lifetime net carbon footprint

In September, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that the company has eliminated its entire carbon legacy through the purchase of high-quality carbon offsets, which means Google's lifetime net carbon footprint is now zero. Pichai said in a statement that Google is aiming to run the business on carbon-free energy everywhere, at all times, by 2030.

“We’re optimistic that by harnessing new technologies, investing in the right infrastructure and tools, and empowering partners, nonprofits and people, this can be the most decisive decade for climate action yet,” he stated.

