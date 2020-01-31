Google Launches 'SOS Alert' Amid Coronavirus Outbreak To Help Users

While the World Health Organisation has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a global health emergency, Google will now be directing systematic results to the users who will search 'coronavirus'. The results will include safety tips, situation updates, and other resources from the WHO. The search engine announced their new initiative of 'SOS Alert' on January 31 which will also provide the users with questions, answers and other advisories related to the outbreak.

Today we launched an SOS Alert w/ @WHO, to make resources about #coronavirus easily accessible. When people search for related info on @Google, they’ll find the alert atop results page w/ direct access to safety tips, info, resources & Twitter updates from WHO. — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) January 30, 2020

According to international reports, Google has also donated $250,000 through its charitable arm Google.org to the Chinese branch of Red Cross to aid the coronavirus relief work. The death toll of the novel virus has risen to over 200 and as many as 9,356 confirmed cases in China with several other at least 100 cases have been confirmed in 18 other countries.

To help support relief efforts, @Googleorg issued a $250,000 direct grant to the Chinese Red Cross. Additionally we launched an internal campaign inviting Googlers to donate. So far, https://t.co/ldmgae16C7 and Googlers have raised over $800K USD (3.5M rmb). — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) January 30, 2020

China calls for 'solidarity'

China has called for international solidarity and wants countries to avoid overreaction. China's ambassador to the United Nations, Zhang Jun wants all countries to behave in a responsible manner on January 30. While speaking to the reports, Zhang said China is at a 'very critical stage' of fighting the SARS-like virus and it is 'extremely important' for all countries to behave in an 'appropriate and responsible manner'.

He also acknowledged the concerns of other countries over the outbreak of the virus which originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, and added that 'we should listen to the advice' of WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus who declared that the organisation has 'full confidence in China's efforts'. Citing WHO, Zhang also touted uninterrupted trade and travel to China while the United States issued a 'Do Not Travel' advisory for China due to the outbreak.

China's ambassador to the UN said that 'there is no reason' for measures that 'unnecessarily' interfere with international travel and trade. Zhang also added that under certain circumstances. The world requires solidarity in order to tackle the virus spread. According to the Chinese envoy, countries should avoid 'overreaction that may result in spillover negative effects.'

(with inputs from agencies)