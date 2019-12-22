Google Unveils Adorable Winter Doodle Complete With A Baby Snowman On Top Of Earth

Google, that is known for its cute doodles that celebrate birthdays of iconic figures or monumental landmarks, has just done it again with a new winter season doodle that celebrates the coming of winter to the Northern Hemisphere. The new doodle showcases a dark backdrop with snow falling.

Snow filled doodle for winter

The new doodle even has an adorable snowman on top of Earth that has been cleverly placed so that it replaces the second 'o' in google. Earth has also been given two baby eyes that are curiously looking up at the baby snowman. According to Google, winter in the Northern Hemisphere starts on December 22, 2019, and will end on March 20, 2020.

The new doodle is titled 'Happy Christmas 2019!' and was unveiled on the winter solstice. Winter Solstice is when Earth experiences the shortest day and longest night. Inversely the summer solstice occurs on July 21 or 22 and is when the world experiences the longest day and shortest night.

Last month Google celebrated the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin wall with a doodle that captured the demolition of the wall that had separated many families. A Berlin-based guest artist Max Guther created the doodle that depicted a man and a woman embracing each other while walking over the broken wall. This moment signalled the simultaneous end of the Cold War and the beginning of German reunification.

Read: Google Doodle Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of The Fall Of Berlin Wall

Read: Google Doodle Honours Poet And Women's Rights Activist Kamini Roy

According to Google, Guther said that its a privilege to have worked on the subject. He drew inspiration for the artwork from memories and old photographs of his parents who resided in Berlin 30 years ago and witnessed the fall of the Berlin wall. He said that people often fight against border walls all over the world, some live in divided or separated countries while some of them flee from their home countries because they don't have any choice.

Read: Google Doodle Honours Dr. Herbert Kleber’s Work In Addiction Treatment

Read: BB King's 94th Birthday: Google Doodle Remembers 'King Of Blues'