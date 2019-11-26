Graffiti Conveys Anger Of Protest-hit Chile As Violence Escalates

A month of intense protests against inequality and police repression in Santiago has reportedly transformed the capital of the country into a hub of graffiti. According to an international media report the demonstrators have been vandalizing busy road junctions, grey and sandstone walls and the subway stations. A message on a closed gate proclaimed, 'The street is ours' while other walls have jokes, political demands, rejections of injustice and inequality and claims against 'murderous' police sprayed across the city. One of the messages reportedly also reflect a horrifying characteristic of the Chilean protests. One message was even addressed to President Sebastian Pinera, which read, 'Resign. Nobody wants you'.

The Plaza Italia, rechristened Plaza de la Dignidad have been the focal point for mass mobilizations. According to international media reports the parts of pavement have been ripped up and a statue of a military hero mounted on horseback has been swathed in flags, scarves and paint. President Sebastian Piñera to calm the month-long anti-government protests has also sent a bill to Congress to increase the minimum wage. The bill seeks to guarantee a minimum wage of about $470 a month. The President signed the bill earlier this month as demonstrations continued with hundreds of honking cars and trucks travelling through an underpass that caused massive traffic jams to demand a reduction in tolls.

The month-long demonstrations

The demonstrators are demanding improved social services and equality. Some groups even clashed with the police in the capital. The demonstrators brought the traffic to a halt on some roads and affected many commuters. According to the reports, Finance Minister Ignacio Briones, who was heading to Congress in the port city of Valparaiso stepped down from his vehicle to talk to the truck drivers. He said that the people are facing huge social demands and they are all aware of that. He added that the people are having a really tough time in each and every sector. The protest started last month over a surge in the subway fares which has escalated to a massive form demanding a broad range of changes. A maximum number of the protests were peaceful but some have turned violent. Around 20 people have died in the clashes. Looting and arson have resulted in the cancellation of two upcoming major international summits.

