Grandmother Makes Profit By Charging Family Members £35 Each For Christmas Dinner

A grandmother from New Yorkshire in the UK, since years, is making a profit from her Christmas dinner. She charges each member an amount of £35 for the privilege. Hayley Garbutt, from Filey, North Yorkshire, has decided to make it a yearly tradition to charge her family for their Christmas dinner as the family was growing. The catering business later expanded to other people across the town.

Loves to see her family around

Each meal costs around £35 and it includes an extravagant meal with multiples choices of meat, cheeses and alcohol. This year, Garbutt is expecting to cater for 12 people including her three children, their partners, her four grandchildren and even some of her friends. The 52-year-old said that she gets all her family to put in before she goes shopping. She also added that this year she spent £300 online at Morrisons, doing the big shop and making sure that she had a variety of things included. She further said that it does not mean that she is being tight, instead, it means that she gets to spend more in other aspects. She revealed that her fridge is absolutely packed with different sorts of meat, from beef to turkey to pork and chicken. She’s also got champagne for Christmas day and all the fizzy drinks for the kids.

Talking about her family she said, “On the festival day, I have my daughters Lucy 26, and Zola, 33 coming and my son Luke, 27. They're all bringing their partners, and Zola's kids are coming too - Ella, 13, Ashton, 11, Dawson, seven and Summer Rose, three, and we've got another one on the way too. "I'll lay their Christmas meal out like a buffet and make sure everything that they request is there.”

Garbutt even enters into the spirit of Christmas by often dressing up as elves or even reindeer. She works her usual shift in her role as an end of life carer throughout the day and then she puts on a show for everyone who comes around. She revealed that Christmas was an important time of the year for her and she loved to see her kids opening the present. The grandmother of four also loves seeing her family around.

