'Corbyn's Christmas Challenge' Inspires Thousands To Donate For Foodbank

Rest of the World News

Jeremy Corbyn may have lost the election this year but kind-hearted Labour supporters with the 'Corbyn's Christmas challenge' are winning hearts on internet.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn may have lost the election this year but kind-hearted Labour supporters with the 'Corbyn's Christmas challenge' are winning hearts on social media. Two working-class Labour supporters, Mia Alexis Warren and Jade Unal have launched a challenge on social media that has become an instant hit. Corbyn's Christmas challenge is an initiative that requires you to donate £5 to a local food bank before nominating others for the challenge.

The initiative has received massive support from the people of the United Kingdom and from as far as Australia, the United States, Turkey, and Dubai. Mia while talking to the media said that she was "blown away" by the amazing response she has received online. Mia also said that she wanted to start the initiative after disappointing election results this year and it also helped her to channel her anger and frustration towards something productive. 

Mia also took the opportunity to criticise 10 years of Tory rule and their cruel handling of food banks across the country. The hashtag #CorbynsChristmasChallenge is already trending on Facebook and has more than 7,000 followers. Here are the rules you need to follow if you are planning to donate - Tag three friends in a post, Spend £5, Take a picture and tag #CorbynsChristmasChallenge, Nominate five more people and Take it to a local food bank.

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of left-wing Labour party faced worst defeat in years after Boris Johnson's Conservative party swept majority in House of Commons. The election result that came out on December 12 saw Labour facing its worst defeat since 1935. Corbyn took the responsibility behind the loss and offered to resign as Labour party leader. 

Published:
