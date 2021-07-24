Great Barrier Reef Escapes UNESCO's 'in Danger' Listing With Strong Australian Lobby

Australia's strong lobby to resist UNESCO from downgrading the Great Barrier Reef's from the list of World Heritage status has finally been accomplished as it has given the country an extension of two more years to report on the status of the reef. Stretching over 2,300 km off Australia's northeast coast, it is one of the world's natural wonders that attracts millions of domestic and international tourists every year. According to a report by AP, the ecosystem is made up of about 3,000 individual reefs that have suffered significantly from coral bleaching caused by unusually warm ocean temperatures in 2016, 2017 and 2020. The report said that the bleaching damaged about two-thirds of the coral.

Australia's strong lobby defers Reef's downgrade possibility until 2023

It is worth noting that the United Nations’ cultural organization committee has directed Canberra to file a report on the Great reef by 2023, despite apprehending the fact that extensive climate change has fuelled damage to the ecosystem's corals. Earlier, the specialised agency that deals with Scientific and Cultural affairs had recommended the World Heritage Committee to put the Australian coral reefs on the 'Danger list', apprehending the rising ocean temperatures. However, a strong lobby that was personally dealt by Australia's environment minister Sussan has deferred the 'in danger' question until 2023.

Only Norway voted against Australia

According to the report, 16 of the 21 representatives of the committee nations has voted in support of Australia. However, Norway argued for the rising temperature in the ocean and voted against Canberra. During the virtual meeting of the committee members, environment minister Ley said, "Delegates, we ask only two things: time for experts to see first hand our commitment to the reef, its present condition and our management, and for the final climate policy to provide a consistent framework for addressing the impacts of climate change on all World Heritage properties."

Australia had already deferred reef status in 2015

It is worth noting that in 2015, Australia successfully postponed the decision on the reef status through its strong diplomatic lobby and had committed before the committee members that it would spend billion dollars on reef protection. Meanwhile, Australia's conservative government termed the move as an attempt to pressurise the incumbent government to work towards reducing the greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050 and to stop allowing coal mines to be expanded.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image Credit: AP)