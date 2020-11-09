'Great Day For Science': COVID-19 Vaccine By Pfizer, BioNTech Shows More Than 90% Efficacy

What medical professionals called offering “some hope” in the world’s battle against the pandemic is preliminary data of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine showing more than 90% efficacy in preventing the highly-infectious disease. While the novel coronavirus infections recently passed the grim milestone of 50 million cases, American pharmaceutical company Pfizer said on November 9 that the interim analysis of its vaccine produced along with German partner BioNTech group has shown promising results, meaning it is on track to file an emergency use application with American regulators as early as later this month.

Healing the development, Dr Bill Gruber, Pfizer’s senior vice president of clinical development told The Associated Press, “We’re in a position potentially to be able to offer some hope...We’re very encouraged.”

UPDATE: We are proud to announce, along with @BioNTech_Group, that our mRNA-based #vaccine candidate has, at an interim analysis, demonstrated initial evidence of efficacy against #COVID19 in participants without prior evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection. — Pfizer Inc. (@pfizer) November 9, 2020

However, the November 9 announcement does not imply that the mRNA-based vaccine called BNT162b2, is imminent. The results are based on the interim analysis which considered at least 94 infections in a study that had enrolled at least 44,000 people in six nations including the United States. The American drugmaker has not yet provided any further details about the cases included in the analysis from an independent data monitoring board but informed that the initial protection rate might vary by the time the study would end.

“Today is a great day for science and humanity. The first set of results from our Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial provides the initial evidence of our vaccine’s ability to prevent COVID-19,” said Dr Albert Bourla, Pfizer Chairman and CEO said in a statement. “We are reaching this critical milestone in our vaccine development program at a time when the world needs it most with infection rates setting new records.

COVID-19 vaccine for common people by 2022

Meanwhile, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria on November 8 said that the COVID-19 vaccine would reach the common people only by 2022. Guleria, who is a member of the national task force on coronavirus management, added that it will take "more than a year" for the COVID-19 vaccine to be easily available in the Indian market.

Speaking to a leading news channel, he cited India's large population as he detailed about the procurement process of the vaccine and challenges related to it. He further stated that the vaccine should be accessible to all countries without any "vaccine nationalism."

