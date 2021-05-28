Greece Says 'no Indication' That Belarus Used Security Agents On Diverted Ryanair Flight

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said that there is “no evidence” that Belarusian KGB or any other secret service agents were on board the Ryanair flight that was diverted to Minsk while on its way from Athens to Vilnius, in order to arrest a dissident among passengers. Mitsotakis said in an interview with Germany's Bild tabloid, “We have no indication there were KGB agents or any security service agents on board the plane. None. Zero. And we investigated it very carefully.”

Greek Prime Minister’s remarks came amid the intensifying doubt over Belarus authorities’ claims regarding the alleged bomb threat and international criticism has been mounting on Minsk. Sofia Sapega, a Russian citizen and the girlfriend of Roman Protasevich, a Belarusian journalist who is a staunch critic of Alexander Lukashenko were detained in Minsk after a bomb scare on a Ryanair flight that was originally bound from Athens in Greece to Vilnius in Lithuania.

Switzerland-based email provider Proton technologies AG said on May 27 that the threat cited by Belarusian authorities was only sent after the Ryanair flight was diverted. However, Belarusian authorities have claimed that the threat had come from Hamas but the Palestinian group has denied any involvement in the entire incident. Belarusian President has even suggested that the threat originated in Switzerland which has been denied by Swiss government or having any knowledge of the same.

“We haven’t seen credible evidence that the Belarusian claims are true,” Proton said in a statement. “We will support European authorities in their investigations upon receiving a legal request.”

Sapega Appears In 'Confession' Video

Sofia Sapega on May 25 made a ‘confession’ that according to the opposition is appearing forced. Following Sapega and Protasevich’s controversial detention by Belarusian authorities, Sapega reportedly said in a video that she was an editor of a Telegram messaging application channel that had promoted the personal data of Belarusian law enforcement personnel, which is a crime in the country.

In a fast and uncomfortable manner, the 23-year-old Russian national made the so-called ‘confession’ in the released video. Her lawyer also told a Russian media outlet without giving further details that “Today Sofia was interrogated. She was accused of committing a criminal offence. A preventive measure was chosen – detention for a period of two months...The lawyers have signed non-disclosure agreements.” presently, she is in a Belarusian intelligence service’s pre-trial detention centre in Minsk.

Sapega’s video on reportedly pro-government Telegram channel came after a similar clip featuring her blogger boyfriend was released on May 24 after they both were detained on May 23. Even the previous video was met with speculations from the opposition and his family that included Protasevich saying to the camera, “I am in Detention Centre no 1 in Minsk. I can say that I have no health problems, including with my heart or any other organs.”

IMAGE: AP