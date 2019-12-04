UK: Greggs Announces Contest To Win Free Delivery For A Year For All Gregs

All those who are named 'Greg' in the UK have a chance to win free Greggs for a year. Just Eat has launched a contest wherein if someone has an uninterrupted 'Greg' in their name, they are eligible to enter the contest and have a chance to win one free Gregs delivery at their door once a month for a full year. To be clear, the entrant's name does not need to have to be Greg, they just need to have an uninterrupted 'Greg' somewhere in their name or last name.

Free Greggs once a month for a year

Interested prospects can enter the contest by simply using the food delivery app Just Eat to order something from Greggs, this order will have to be paid for, unfortunately. Once the person orders, they are entered into the contest and have a chance to win free Gregs for a year. But the entry requirements out a lot of restrictions on who can enter the contest. Since to enter one has to order a delivery from Just Eats those who live near outlets that do not deliver are unfortunately out of luck. For now, only three cities have a Greggs store that delivers through Just Eats and these are London, Newcastle, and Glasgow.

Even if an interested contestant lives in these cities, their residence needs to be within the delivery distance to the stores that are participating in the event. The stores that are participating are Whitechapel, East Ham and, Elephant & Castle locations in London, in Newcastle it’s St Mary’s Place, Gosforth High Street, and Byker, and for Glasgow, they’ll need to order from Victoria Road or Dumbarton Road.

To summarise, to enter into the contest, the interested contestant will have to have an uninterrupted 'Greg' in their name, live close to Greggs store that delivers. The competition will only be running until December 10.

(With inputs from agencies)