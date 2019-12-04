'Star Wars': Comparison Between Ewan McGregor And Alec Guinness' Obi-Wan Kenobi

Obi-Wan Kenobi has been one of the most pivotal characters in the Star Wars film saga. Be it training Anakin Skywalker in the prequel trilogy to mentoring Luke Skywalker in the original trilogy, this character has evidently carved a place in ardent fans' hearts. For context, Ewan McGregor played the younger version of Obi-wan Kenobi in the prequel films and Alec Guinness essayed the same character, but much older and wiser. With the difference in age, both the actors have evidently brought in a substantial amount of originality to the character. Here is a comparison of Evan McGregor and Alec Guinness' portrayal of Ob-Wan Kenobi.

Alec Guinness - A philosophical guiding force

Obi-Wan Kenobi's role in the original Star Wars trilogy is of a wise mentor. Obi-Wan's character is seen joining forces with the younger heroes and on their adventure. Coupled with an abundance of wisdom and inspiring monologues, Alec's portrayal of Obi-Wan Kenobi is often compared to the character of Gandalf and Dumbledore from The Lord Of The Rings and Harry Potter film franchise respectively. Also, Guinness' Obi-Wan has resolved the internal conflicts a Jedi faces in the Star Wars film franchise and essayed a much peaceful yet skilled character. As per franchise creator George Lucas, Alec Guinness' brought a spiritual presence to the character which allowed other Jedis to follow the path of righteousness in the next films.

Evan McGregor - A charming Jedi

Though Obi-Wan Kenobi's character was often regarded as the wise guiding force by Star Wars fans, Evan McGregor brought in an unexpected charm to the character. McGregor essayed the role of Kenobi in the prequel films, which revolved around the lead character of Anakin Skywalker. Fans reportedly loved Evan's portrayal of the character calling him the best part of the prequel series. Evan essayed a much younger version of Obi-Wan Kenobi which allowed the actor to bring in his charm and humour to the character. His portrayal of a younger Obi-Wan lacked the wisdom of Alec's older portrayal but brought in unexpected traits like humour and internal conflict. Fans loved his portrayal of the character so much that Evan McGregor will feature in a standalone prequel Star Wars series which is set to release on Disney+ soon.

