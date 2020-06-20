Greta Thunberg Says Climate Crisis Need Solution With Same 'urgency' As COVID-19 Pandemic

With coronavirus contagion and Black Lives Matter protests across the globe, 17-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg has acknowledged that the world is at the “social tipping point”. In an exclusive interview with BBC, Thunberg also said that the world should learn from the global health crisis and treat the climate crisis with the same level of ‘urgency’ as the COVID-19 pandemic. Since originating from China in December 2019, the novel coronavirus has swept most parts of the world and has now infected over 8.5 million people in total. The 17-year-old noted that the world leaders are taking precautionary measures to curb the drastic spread of COVID-19 “with necessary force”.

Acknowledging the ongoing crisis and people taking a stand to the injustice, Greta Thunberg said that “people are starting to realise that we cannot keep looking away from these things", and added, "we cannot keep sweeping these injustices under the carpet". Further opening up about her life during the lockdown, she said that it has given her time to reflect on her life away from the world’s attention. Now, she has introduced a new radio programme in which she talked about her entire life’s journey especially from protesting alone outside the Swedish parliament to becoming the face of climate activists.

“The emperors are naked. Every single one. It turns out our whole society is just one big nudist party.”



I’ve spent a lot of the lockdown writing a script for a radio podcast.

It’s now available in both English and Swedish at https://t.co/uuRIfvJJmX and https://t.co/s7TKonSsSp pic.twitter.com/6wRXNN4DmM — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) June 20, 2020

'We need to stand united'

Earlier this month, Greta Thunberg had said that America's struggle against racial discrimination after the death of George Floyd is part of the fight against climate change and social justice that unites everyone together. In an interview with an international media outlet, Thunberg said that the world needs to stand ‘united’ and remember that the fight for social justice, environmental justice, racial justice and climate justice is the same fight. The 17-year-old activist is known for castigating world leaders for their inaction on the climate crisis. While speaking at the launch of a crowdfunding campaign to buy medical supplies and provide telemedicine services to residents in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest, she said that she had widened her message.

