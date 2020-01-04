Greta Thunberg Changed Her Twitter Username To 'Sharon', Here's Why

The teen climate activist Greta Thunberg has yet again responded hilariously to the first meme of 2020 by changing her Twitter handle to 'Sharon'. For those who might not understand the 17-year-old's change of username as opposed to her previous description changes based on the statements made by world leaders who criticised her activism, here's the reason. Actor Amanda Henderson appeared on Celebrity Mastermind where she was asked the name of 'Swedish climate change activist'. Despite the correct answer being 'Greta Thunberg', Henderson went to say 'Sharon'.

2020 is cancelled pic.twitter.com/aGDZCTTQmb — Mark Smith (@marksmithstuff) January 2, 2020

Read - Greta Thunberg Marks 17th Birthday With 7-hour Climate Protest

Thunberg hits back on Trump

Last month, Thunberg plainly, simply, and subtly hit back at US President Donald Trump for taking a dig at her over being named the 'Person of the Year' for 2019. Thunberg changed her profile description to the remarks made by Trump on Twitter. The 16-year-old is the youngest person to be chosen by the magazine in a tradition that started way back in 1927. Trump had a tough time digesting the fact that he didn't become the 'Person of the Year' this time. He took to Twitter where he usually rants on such issues.

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

Read - Rosie Jones Makes 'inappropriate Joke' On Greta Thunberg, Netizens Furious

Previously, in a subtle way, Thunberg even trolled Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro over his harsh labelling of her. Bolsonaro, a far-right leader who rose to power championing climate sceptic views, had branded Thunberg a 'pirralha', the Portuguese word for “brat” in response to the latter's condemnation of the killings of indigenous tribals in the Brazilian Amazon. Thunberg hit back by simply changing her Twitter bio on Tuesday to contain only the Portuguese slur.

Read - Greta Thunberg's Father Says Activism Helped His Daughter Fight Depression

Read - Thought It Was "a Bad Idea": Greta Thunberg's Father On Her Climate Activism