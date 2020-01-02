The Debate
Rosie Jones Makes 'inappropriate Joke' On Greta Thunberg, Netizens Furious

Rest of the World News

British comedian Rosie Jones 'shocked' netizens with her 'inappropriate' joke on 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg on The Last Leg on December 31.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rosie Jones

British comedian Rosie Jones 'shocked' netizens with her 'inappropriate' joke on teen climate activist Greta Thunberg on The Last Leg on December 31. Jones took the stage to share her thoughts on the 16-year-old and started off saying 'Greta's amazing' and 'what she's doing is brilliant' but goes on to make obscene comments about how 'she needs to live a little'. While the people on the show started laughing and Jones received applause, the people on the internet did not take the 'joke' in the same light and said 'the world is doomed'. 

Read -  Greta Thunberg's Father Says Activism Helped His Daughter Fight Depression

Read - Thought It Was "a Bad Idea": Greta Thunberg's Father On Her Climate Activism

Thunberg fought depression

Rencently, Svante Thunberg, Greta's father revealed that his daughter battled with depression for “three or four years”, and it was an ultimate nightmare for a parent when she stopped talking and refused to eat. Thunberg’s father started spending more time with her and younger daughter Beata and activism helped the 16-year-old out of depression.

“You think she's not ordinary now because she's special, and she's very famous, and all these things. But to me she's now an ordinary child - she can do all the things like other people can,” said Svante.

Swedish environmental activist, Greta Thunberg has brought a global wave of protests emerging as a global revolutionary. Thunberg started her protest with a protest outside her school which has now become a global movement called #FridaysforFuture.

Read - Greta Thunberg To Interview Sir David Attenborough In UK Radio Show

Read - 'How Dare You': Greta Thunberg's 5 Powerful Messages In 2019

Published:
