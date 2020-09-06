Greta Thunberg Confirms Worldwide Release Of 'I Am Greta' After Venice Film Fest Screening

Greta Thunberg, in a series of tweets on Saturday, informed that a film made on her life that saw mention at the ongoing Venice Film Festival will also be released in cinemas across Europe, the United States, New Zealand, Canada, Mexico, and Australia later this year. She further added that the film will be showcased in India, China, South Korea, Russia, Japan, and Latin America, in 2021.

The documentary about me by Nathan Grossman premiered at Venice Film Festival yesterday. It will come to cinemas in Europe, USA, Canada, Mexico, Australia+NZ in October. And later this year and early 2021 to cinemas in Latin America, Russia, Japan, South Korea, India, China etc. https://t.co/1BLPpG57KD — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) September 5, 2020

Swedish teenage climate activist also clarified that neither she nor anyone in her connection has received money for the documentary film made on her life. Greta Thunberg further added that half of the revenues earned will be dedicated to her foundation by B-Reel films, which will be then donated to "organizations and projects fighting for a sustainable world and defending nature".

To be clear: I (nor anyone in connection to me) have or will not receive any payment for this. B-Reel Films will dedicate half of the film's revenues to my foundation and all of that will be donated to organizations & projects fighting for a sustainable world & defending nature. — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) September 5, 2020

I am Greta

The documentary movie I am Greta was screened at the Venice Film Festival on September 4 and Thunberg who appeared via a video link said that she is pleased with how she has been portrayed by filmmaker Nathan Grossman because that is the person she is in real life.

The movie shows the teenage environmentalist dancing in her pyjamas to relieve stress while she crisscrosses Europe and the world to appear in various global events, including the United Nations General Assembly. Thunberg said that Grossman succeeded in framing her as a "shy nerd" rather than the girl she is portrayed in the media.

The film shows how Thunberg lived off baked beans and pasta during her erratic travel across the world to demand a safe and sustainable environment for all. Overall, the film captures how a schoolgirl went from being a quiet introvert to a global celebrity in just a few months. The film also captures her frustration at the gulf between politicians’ promises and their reactions.

(Image Credit: AP)

