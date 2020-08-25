Greta Thunberg Delighted To Be Back In School After Gap Year, Poses For Pic With Backpack

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg announced the end of her gap year from school on August 24 and said that feels ‘great’ to finally join the curriculum again. The Swedish environmentalist posted an image of herself with a backpack and bicycle on social media but did not mention which city or school she would be attending to continue the studies.

Since the last school day in 2019, Thunberg has been in a gap year owing to the hectic travels across the world of the 17-year-old. However, she was catching up with her lessons remotely. Instead of starting final years of the secondary school, Thunberg had travelled across the Atlantic by sailing boat in a bid to highlight the carbon emissions of flying.

My gap year from school is over, and it feels so great to finally be back in school again! pic.twitter.com/EKDzzOnwaI — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) August 24, 2020

Greta Thunberg met Angela Merkel

Just last week, the Swedish environmentalist Greta Thunberg along with other activists had met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to put forth their demand for tougher action on curbing climate change and to get climate crisis back on the political agenda. Apart from the 17-year-old, the meet included Luisa Neubauer of Germany and Belgians Anuna de Wever van der Heyden and Adélaïde Charlier. After the meet, Thunberg called it a ‘loop- of blame-game.

"We are sort of in the loop where everyone blames each other because no one can do everything so then no one does anything," said Thunberg, speaking after the meeting.

Meanwhile, with coronavirus contagion and Black Lives Matter protests across the globe, 17-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg has acknowledged that the world is at the “social tipping point”. In an exclusive interview with BBC, Thunberg had said that the world should learn from the global health crisis and treat the climate crisis with the same level of ‘urgency’ as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since originating from China in December 2019, the novel coronavirus has swept most parts of the world and has now infected over 22.6 million people in total. The 17-year-old noted that the world leaders are taking precautionary measures to curb the drastic spread of COVID-19 “with necessary force”.

(With AP inputs)