Greta Thunberg Faces Backlash For Deleting ‘end Of The World’ Tweet: 'It Exposes Her...'

Swedish Climate activist Greta Thunberg is known for calling out the big industrialists to raise awareness about the current climate crisis. However, among all her bold remarks on the social media platform, an old deleted tweet of Thunberg is now making headlines. According to the Russian news outlet, RT News, the Swedish climate activist has deleted a 2018 tweet in which she allegedly predicted that climate change “will wipe out all of humanity” in the next five years (which is 2023). In the 2018 tweet, Thunberg tweeted a “top climate scientist”, who urged the world to stop using fossil fuels to prevent humankind from getting wiped out from the planet earth.

While it is still unclear when the climate activist deleted her tweet, many Twitter users started pointing out the disappearance of the tweet. “Greta Thunberg and the climate activists. The predictions of the end of the world, the catastrophic ocean rises, countries underwater etc have all turned out to be false. What is their agenda behind the lies and fear-mongering?” a Twitter user wrote on the social media platform and shared a snippet of Greta’s 2018 tweet. In the now-deleted Tweet, Thunberg shared a link to a report. “A top climate scientist is warning that climate change will wipe out all of humanity unless we stop using fossil fuels over the next five years,” Thunberg wrote on Twitter on 21st June, 2018. However, according to RT news, the link she shared five years ago no longer works.

Greta Thunberg and the climate activists.

The predictions of the end of the world, the catastrophic ocean rises, countries underwater etc have all turned out to be false. What is their agenda behind the lies and fear-mongering? pic.twitter.com/hWverZZ6Av — Broufus (@Broufus) March 11, 2023

Greta faces criticism

The netizens and especially the critics of the 20-year-old climate activist had a field trip with this news. Conservative activist Brigitte Gabriel shared another snippet of the tweet and called Thunberg a "fraud". “Greta Thunberg deleted this tweet because it exposes her for being a fraud. Make sure the entire world sees it,” Gabriel wrote on Twitter. However, Thunberg’s stance that the world will be ending soon is not restricted to Twitter.

Greta Thunberg deleted this tweet because it exposes her for being a fraud. Make sure the entire world sees it. pic.twitter.com/kEvuMiBS8D — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) March 11, 2023

"The popular idea of cutting our emissions in half in 10 years only gives us a 50% chance of staying below 1.5 degrees [Celsius], and the risk of setting off irreversible chain reactions beyond human control,” Thunberg asserted in her 2019 address to the United Nations. "You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words. And yet I'm one of the lucky ones. People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are at the beginning of mass extinction, and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you!” she remarked in the famous 2019 speech which brought her to prominence in the mainstream media.