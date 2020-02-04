Grey Seals Clap To Communicate, Attract Potential Mates, Reveals Study

Monash University-led international study has discovered that the grey seals clapped its flippers underwater to communicate with potential mates during the breeding season. Naturist and researcher Dr Ben Burville at Newcastle University has reportedly captured grey seals making gunshot-like sound for the first time at Farne Island.

Dr David Hocking, the lead study author at Monash University School of Biological Sciences told the media that the discovery of the grey seals clapping isn’t a surprise as the seals have been spotted clapping in zoos and aquaria. He said that while zoo seals are trained by the professionals for the entertainment these wild grey seals were discovered clapping their flippers on their own.

The research was published in the journal Marine Mammal Science which was backed by the evidence captured in footage by Dr Ben Burville, that took him 17 years diving, researching and filming.

Dr Ben Burville told the media that he was diving off the Farne Island when he heard a large male seal loudly clap underwater with no air to compress between his flippers for the first time and he immediately captured this unique behaviour. He said that the distinctive sound of clapping was heard several times over the years by him and felt sure about the discovery.

He added that clapping is an important social behaviour for seals and an essential part of the marine mammal communication, any noise that interrupted this process could impact the seal’s breeding success and survival of the species.

Dr Ben Burville emphasized that if the scientists did not know a certain behaviour existed amongst the seals, it would be impossible to protect it and save the seals from being endangered, suggest reports. He further added that studying animals around would enable humans to protect them better. The video was posted on YouTube by him for the audience.

