Guinness World Records Recognises Dhaka's 'Rani' As World's Shortest Cow

The Guinness World Records have named 'Rani' as the world's shortest cow. The cow measured 50.8 centimetres (20 inches) in height and weighed just 26 kilograms. On August 19, 2021, Rani passed away due to stomach swelling. Rani rose to fame in July this year after its videos and images had gone viral on the internet. Thousands of people had visited the farm in Dhaka to catch a glimpse of the cow after it became an internet sensation.

Guinness World Records names 'Rani' as shortest cow

Guinness World Records shared a video of the shortest cow on their Instagram account. Just weeks after her death, the cow 'Rani' has retained the record of shortest cow ever, according to Guinness World Record. The two-year-old Bhutti, or Bhutanese cow, lived on a farm near Dhaka, Bangladesh. In the post, they mentioned that thousands of people have visited to see the cow. The cow owner Kazi Sufian told Guinness World Record that Rani has been the smallest cow that has been seen. Furthermore, he revealed that other Bhuttis on the farm are "twice Rani's size".

According to Guinness World Records, Rani’s short height was caused by genetic inbreeding and it was unlikely to grow any further. According to the Guinness World Record blog, Kazi waited until Rani became two years old to stake her claim as the shortest cow in the world. Kazi believed that it was a "great way to inform the world of this breed of cattle". Over 20,000 people have visited the farm to see Rani and take pictures with her. As per the GWR blog, Rani died on August 19 after suffering stomach swelling.

