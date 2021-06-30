Guinness World Records Recognises Emilio Flores Marquez As World's Oldest Living Man

Emilio Flores Marquez from Puerto Rico has become the world's oldest living man. The Guinness World Records announced that the oldest man is presently 121 years and 326 days old. Marquez, who was born in Carolina, Puerto Rico in 1908.

Marquez becomes the oldest living man

Marquez received his official Guinness World Records title certificate in his home. He is the second oldest of 11 children born to Alberto Flores Melendez and Margarita Marquez-Garcia. His wife of 75 years Andrea Prez De Flores, with whom he had four children died in 2010. He now has five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He is currently living in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico, where his two children, Tirsa and Millito take care of him. He and his family are thrilled to receive the recognition.

"My dad raised me with love and taught me to love everyone. He always told me and my brothers and sisters to do good, to share everything with others. Besides, Christ lives in me," Guinness quoted him as saying.

At the age of 101, Emilio underwent surgery to implant a pacemaker. Marquez continues to have good health. Although he has nearly lost all of his hearing, he continues to enjoy life. Known affectionately as "Don Millo", Marquez said that abundance of love is key to living a long and happy life. The previous oldest living man recognised by Guinness World Records was Romania’s Dumitru Comanescu. He held the record for less than one month before his passing on June 27, 2020, at the age of 111 years 219 days. Craig Glenday, Editor-in-Chief at Guinness World Records said that it was an honour for them to celebrate the remarkable human being.

"It's always an honour to celebrate these remarkable human beings, and this year we've processed applications from not one but two contenders for the title of Oldest living man. I am thrilled to feature Sr. Marquez - born, interestingly, on the 8th day of the 8th month in the 8th year of the 20th century! - and bring his fascinating story to the wider public", said Craig Glenday.

