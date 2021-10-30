Haiti PM Condemns Gangs, Abductions; Says 'imprisonment Or Death' Only Option For Bandits

Haiti's PM Ariel Henry on Friday, 29 October, condemned the recent uptick in gang violence and kidnappings in the nation and reassured Haitians that the country is not running out of fuel. According to AP, it was for the first time when Henry publicly acknowledged the issue of abduction and voilence cases in the nation since the kidnapping of 17 members of a US-based missionary group. Earlier this month, 16 Americans and one Canadian and their Haitian driver were abducted amid a spike in gang-related kidnappings that the nation is struggling to control.

In his pre-recorded speech, the Haitian PM said that if the gang doesn’t stop their wrongdoing, the law will apply to them. He added that the only option for bandits and their sponsors is imprisonment or death if they do want to change professions.

The gang behind the kidnapping of US and Canadian missionaries in Haiti, 400 Mawozo, had earlier threatened to kill the group of 17 missionaries and children that it abducted last week. Haitian officials have reportedly said that the gang is seeking $1 million per person. However, they were still not clear if that included the children, the youngest of whom is eight months old.

PM forms crisis unit to find ‘quick solution’

The Haitian PM’s speech comes amid a tumultuous time for the Caribbean island. He became the prime minister of Haiti about three months ago, after the assassination of President Javenel Moise. Under his leadership, Haiti is going through a state of turmoil due to the high level of violence caused by gangs and multiple abductions.

His speech also comes days after a widespread strike led schools, businesses and public transport to shut down in the capital, Port-au-Prince. The protests were held against the lack of fuel, and the worsening economic and security situation. The Haiti officials, however, have blamed gangs for blocking gas distribution terminals. But at least one gang leader has said that he would lift the blockade if Henry stepped down.

On Friday, the Haiti PM said that ships are waiting to unload fuel and that the country would not run out of gas. Henry said that he has created a crisis unit with top officials from the finance, justice, police, public works, trade and other departments to find a “quick solution” to the fuel distribution problem. It is to mention that the shortages have affected hospitals, ambulances, schools, public transport and many other parts of daily life in Haiti.

(Image: AP)