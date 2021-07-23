Haiti: Violence Looms Ere Funeral Ceremony Of Slain President Jovenel Moise

The protestors expressing anger against the assassination of the late Haiti President have turned violent hours before his funeral.

According to a report by AP, the protestors of slain President Jovenel Moise hindered roads and demanded justice and threaten the administration to disrupt his funeral. John Jovie, a protestor who was standing outside a church with a group of 7-8 men threatened more violence if wealthy members of the elite from the capital of Port-au-Prince showed up for the ceremonies.

"We ask them not to come to the funeral. If they come, we will cut their heads off. We will bring our guns out of hiding. …We want justice for Moise," said the protestor.

Meanwhile, a police convoy carrying arms and ammunition rushed to the funeral site where the protestors flaming tires and igniting public properties. While the other protestor who seems to be heavily armed warned the authorities to nab the culprits as earliest as possible, otherwise they would do choose the path of violence in order to secure justice for the slain president.

"That's the only way we have to demand justice. If we don’t get justice for Jovenel Moise, we will do whatever it takes to stop the funeral from happening," said the heavily armed Moise supporter.

Haitian President killed on July 7 at his private residence

On July 7, Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, who ruled Haiti for more than four years was assassinated at his private home during a highly coordinated attack by an extremely trained and heavily armed group. His wife, Martine, who was injured in the attack, returned after being released from a hospital in Miami on Sunday. At least four days after she returned, the first lady and her children attended a small religious ceremony and offered their condolences. However, she ignored the questions that were being asked by the media personnel.

3 police officers arrested in connection with assassination

On July 20 Sunday, Director-General Leon Charles told reporters that at least 26 suspected people were arrested in connection with the assassination of the Haiti President. According to Charles, among 26 who were arrested, three of them were police officers. However, he did not release the ranks of the officers involved in the brutal murder. "There was infiltration in the police," he said.

Who was Moise?

The soft-spoken Moise seemed like an unlikely politician. According to the reports published in local media outlets, his father was a small-time farmer and his mother helped sell their crops and worked as a seamstress. Mouse won the 2015 presidential vote. However, the results were thrown out following allegations of fraud. Later, he won the November 2016 elections. He took office in February 2017.

