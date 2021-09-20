Hamid Karzai Talks About Women's Rights, Education; Says 'Taliban Failed To Keep Promises'

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai stated that the Taliban have not kept their promises regarding girls' education, women's rights, and the national flag. In a recent interview, Karzai stated that the Taliban have promised education for girls, women's rights, the national flag, and other national ideals, but no action has been taken yet, reported The Khaama Press News Agency.

Taliban failed to fulfil their commitments: Karzai

He stated that during his interactions with the Taliban, he has primarily focused on three issues: girls' education, women's status in Afghan society, and an all-inclusive government.

The former president stated that the people of Afghanistan require a government in which they may live without intimidation or fear, have good ties with the rest of the world, work for progress, and allow people to live in joy. "We need a cabinet that represents the entire Afghanistan, women and people from all ethnicities are seen in that, but what the Taliban has declared does not meet the definition," said Karzai.

In response to the closing of girls' schools, the previous president stated that there is no other way for the country to prosper than educating the girls. Furthermore, Karzai stated that Afghans are still concerned about their future, particularly the future of their daughters and that the so-called monopolised cabinet has caused concern among the people.

The Taliban has operated in line with a harsh interpretation of Islamic law, and while the group has attempted to present more moderation in recent years, many Afghans remain sceptical. Furthermore, the appointment of hardliners in the new administration who oversaw the 20-year war against the US-led military coalition, with no women represented, shows what lies ahead for Afghan women.

Taliban shun women again

Since the Taliban took the power in Afghanistan, it has been restricting women's freedom. According to the Associated Press, female employees in the Kabul municipal government have been advised to stay at home. Only female workers who cannot be replaced by men have been permitted to work. Despite the Taliban's assurances that they would be inclusive and accepting of women, they are enforcing regulations that limit women's independence. According to the Associated Press, the interim mayor of Kabul announced the new Taliban-imposed restrictions on women.

