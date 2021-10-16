Happy Boss Day 2021: Check History, Significance, Famous Quotes And Messages

Quick links:
Every year, October 16 is celebrated as Boss Day. This day aims to strengthen the bond between bosses and employees across the world. On this day, employees show appreciation and respect for their employers or bosses for their support and leadership abilities in the workplace. This day is celebrated with the belief that it will promote good relations between employer and employee and boost the morale of employees to work towards the betterment of their companies.
In 1958, Boss Day was first celebrated by Patricia Bays Haroski, who was secretary for the State Farm Insurance Company in Illinois. She wanted to strengthen the relationship of her colleagues and subordinates with the employer, who was also her father. Haroski registered the day with the US Chamber of Commerce as October 16 happened to be her father's birthday. Haroski believed that her father, as well as all bosses, deserved to be recognised for the role they played in the lives of their employees. The Governor of Illinois Otto Kerner proclaimed the day after Haroski's request.
Boss Day has been celebrated as an opportunity to improve understanding and relationships between managers and employees. The main objective of Boss Day is to improve the relationship between employees and their supervisors or bosses. This day holds great importance because it encourages employees to appreciate the work of their supervisors and employers in shaping and building the careers of employees.