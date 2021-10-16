Happy Boss Day 2021: Check History, Significance, Famous Quotes And Messages

Every year, October 16 is celebrated as Boss Day. This day aims to strengthen the bond between bosses and employees across the world. On this day, employees show appreciation and respect for their employers or bosses for their support and leadership abilities in the workplace. This day is celebrated with the belief that it will promote good relations between employer and employee and boost the morale of employees to work towards the betterment of their companies.

In 1958, Boss Day was first celebrated by Patricia Bays Haroski, who was secretary for the State Farm Insurance Company in Illinois. She wanted to strengthen the relationship of her colleagues and subordinates with the employer, who was also her father. Haroski registered the day with the US Chamber of Commerce as October 16 happened to be her father's birthday. Haroski believed that her father, as well as all bosses, deserved to be recognised for the role they played in the lives of their employees. The Governor of Illinois Otto Kerner proclaimed the day after Haroski's request.

Boss Day: Significance

Boss Day has been celebrated as an opportunity to improve understanding and relationships between managers and employees. The main objective of Boss Day is to improve the relationship between employees and their supervisors or bosses. This day holds great importance because it encourages employees to appreciate the work of their supervisors and employers in shaping and building the careers of employees.

Boss Day 2021: Quotes

"If you think your teacher is tough, wait until you get a boss, he doesn’t have tenure." - Bill Gates

"A good manager is a man who isn’t worried about his/her own career, but rather the careers of those that work for him." - HSM Burns

"One measure of leadership is the calibre of people who follow you." - Dennis A Peer

"Managers are people who do things right, while leaders are people who do the right thing." - Warren Bennis

"Leadership is an action, not a position." - Donald McGannon

Boss Day 2021: Messages

On the occasion of Boss Day, I pray to God that my boss touches new heights of success and will always be there to inspire me.... Happy Boss Day.

Wishing a very Happy Boss Day to the boss who has been a mentor and confidant.

We love you, we respect you, but we are also kind of scared of you. All this is because you are a fantastic boss. Happy Boss's Day to you.

Happy Boss Day to you, dear boss. May you step on the ladder of success and touch new heights every day.

