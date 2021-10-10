World Mental Health Day 2021: All You Need To Know About Theme, History & Importance

World Mental Health Day 2021: Every year October 10 is celebrated as World Health Day across the globe. This day aims to spread worldwide awareness regarding mental health, its importance in one's life, and why one should never neglect their mental health issues. Since the pandemic hit the world, it has thrown various challenges into the lives of people, and the most pinching remains accepting the "new normal". Apart from challenges this pandemic has also opened opportunities for people to talk more freely about their mental health and issues they have been facing.

According to the World Health Organization, "The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on people’s mental health. Some groups, including health and other frontline workers, students, people living alone, and those with pre-existing mental health conditions, have been particularly affected. And services for mental, neurological, and substance use disorders have been significantly disrupted. "

2021: World Mental Health Day 2021: World Mental Health Day Theme

Since 1992, World Mental Health Day has been celebrated under various themes like Women's Mental Health, Children's Mental Health, Mental Health and Human Rights, and Mental Health and Ageing. This year the theme is "mental health in an unequal world". It aims to bring equality among all so that everyone gets access to mental health services.

World Mental Health Day History & Importance

In 1992, on October 10, an unplanned activity was conducted by the World Federation for Mental Health. That year, no specific theme was set, but the main motto of the activity was to spread awareness about the issue and educate people on mental health. It was in the year 1994 when the first theme was set which aimed at improving the quality of mental health services globally.

The day is important in the medical world as it aims at improving the mental health issues of people by using various medications and counselling and other important services. In many parts of the world, the preparation for this day is done beforehand and some countries even hold workshops and courses that run for a week or sometimes months. Moreover, this day allows people to speak up about mental health in general and breaks the stigma of society. It is important to know that anyone can face mental issues, but the right diagnosis and counselling can yield positive results in a short period of time.

World Health Day Quotes

"Mental illness is nothing to be ashamed of, but stigma and bias shame us all." - Bill Clinton

"What mental health needs is more sunlight, more candour, and more unashamed conversation." -Glan Close

"Healing doesn’t mean the damage never existed, it means the damage no longer controls your life." -Akshay Dubey

"Don’t let your struggle become your identity." -Unknown

"You look at me and cry; everything hurts. I hold you and whisper: but everything can heal. " -Rupi Kaur

World Mental Health Day 2021 Message

It is okay if you hiding your feeling. We are here to help you. Support World Mental Health Awareness Day.

Mental illness is not a failure. Support for mental health awareness day

Physical illness is very visible but not a mental illness, and therefore, it requires more attention. Happy Mental Health Awareness Day!

Let us mark the occasion of World Mental Health Day by helping all those who are suffering from mental health issues by helping them get better.

Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times if one only remembers to turn on the light. Warm wishes on World Mental Health Day!

Image: Unsplash