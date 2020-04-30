Harsha Bhogle Hails Syed Akbaruddin's Role At UN, Says 'you Stood For Us & The Country'

Expressing his pride as a childhood friend of Syed Akbaruddin, cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle on Thursday said that the country is thankful to him for all that he did as India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations. Taking to Twitter, he said that he is filled with immense pride as the UN ambassador has stood up for the country and its people.

You flew India's flag with pride @AkbaruddinIndia, you stood up for us and our country and we are very proud and thankful. https://t.co/GrvnKcWFxj — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 30, 2020

My childhood friend from Hyderabad, a proud Indian, a picture of dignity and such a distinguished member of our Foreign Service, Syed Akbaruddin, @AkbaruddinIndia, retires today. Very proud of you. And wish you well as you return home. Aakhir Gandipet ka paani piye so hai.... pic.twitter.com/tmoSgXikiC — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 30, 2020

Syed Akbaruddin bids adieu to the UN

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin retired on Thursday. Akbaruddin was appointed to the post on November 16, 2015, and is known to be one of the finest Indian diplomats. He will be succeeded by another seasoned diplomat TS Tirumurti, currently serving as Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs Ministry.

Posting a video of his conversation with the UN chief on Twitter, Akbaruddin said that it is time for him to 'bow out'. He said that before leaving he has would make only one demand from the chief.

"Before I leave secretary-general I have one small last request. And that request is in the Indian tradition when we leave or when we meet we don't say hello, or shake hands, we say Namaste, so before it ends, I want to say Namaste to you and if you can reciprocate."

Syed Akbaruddin at the UN

The Indian ambassador Syed Akbaruddin has had a noteworthy career at the UN, with he adding many feathers on his hat including when 26/11 mastermind Masood Azhar was designated as a global terrorist. Last year, he punctured all attempts of Pakistan to raise the Kashmir issue at the United Nations after the abrogation of Article 370 by the taking-on-all-comers approach and exposing Pakistan's fake news.

It was during Syed Akbaruddin's tenure that India created history at the United Nations in 2017 by winning a fiercely-fought electoral contest against its former colonial ruler Britain for the re-election of Justice Dalveer Bhandari at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at The Hague.

