Hassan Rouhani Says 'enemy Conspiracy' Defeated In Iran Amid Protests

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on November 20 said that they have defeated enemy conspiracy after violent nationwide protests against a gasoline price hike and celebrated their victory. The protestors took to the streets on Friday after the government of Iran announced that the price of gasoline would be increased by as much as 200 per cent.

Rouhani said at a cabinet meeting that their people have been victorious against the enemy's conspiracy. The protests began with motorists blocking major roads in the capital Tehran and elsewhere. The violent protests spread rapidly to at least 40 cities and towns with gas stations set on fire, police stations vandalized and shops looted. The authorities have confirmed five deaths and three security officials were stabbed by the protestors.

Nationwide protests paralyzed Iran

Human rights group Amnesty International said on Tuesday that more than 100 demonstrators were believed to be killed. Widespread violence was seen in major cities of the nation fourth day in a row paralyzing the city and causing internet blackout. The protesters have reportedly abandoned their cars and joined mass demonstrations in Tehran and elsewhere. The authorities have also shut down the internet across Iran to smother the protests in cities and towns. The United States has also denounced the use of force and virtual communications blackout. In a statement released by the White House on November 17, the US expressed support for the Iranian people in their peaceful protests. "We condemn the lethal force and severe communications restrictions used against demonstrators," the statement read.

'Nation would not allow insecurity'

Amid the ongoing anti-government-protests Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned that the nation would not allow 'insecurity'. Rouhani further defended the controversial petrol price hike and reportedly said that insecurity should not be allowed in society. The statement came after two people were killed and dozens were arrested. He claimed that protesting is the people's right but it should be different from rioting. Rouhani was also backed by Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who called the angry protesters “thugs” for setting public property ablaze over the hike.

