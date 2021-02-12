Hassan Rouhani Slams Biden Admin's Iran Policy; 'No Different From Trump's'

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday berated the US President Joe Biden saying that his administration's policy on Iran was nothing different from that of Donald Trump’s. Furthermore, the leader said, that there was no notable shift in the US’ approach with Iran. At a ceremonial launch of the Health Ministry’s national projects, Rouhani condemned Joe Biden’s Iranian rhetoric, saying: ‘We have seen no goodwill from the new US administration. The rhetoric has changed but there has been no change in practice.’ Further, in his statement, cited by ANI, the Iranian leader renewed calls for the US to redefine bilateral relations with Tehran, and remove obstacles created by the former administration. Earlier, similarly, the Iranian President had countered signals for the United States to take an initiative to resume dialogue on the 2015 Nuclear Deal, saying “the ball is in Washington’s court,” in a televised cabinet speech.

A military adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Hossein Dehghan, made similar remarks against the Joe Biden government, saying, “Biden administration talked about diplomacy, multilateralism, and interaction in the international arena as well as returning to its international commitments but we still see the same policies from the newly elected administration as we did from the Trump team.” In an interview with Guardian newspaper, referenced by ANI, the Iranian military adviser continued, that the US was “not lifting the oppressive sanctions against Iranian people, continuing to block Iran oil revenue in foreign banks while we need the money to fight against the coronavirus pandemic.”

Future U.S administrations need to understand that the resilient Iranian nation will not surrender. — Hassan Rouhani (@HassanRouhani) September 22, 2020

No administration in history has undone 13 yrs of Int’l negotiations w/o rationale and dishonored UN resolutions.

The U.S can neither impose negotiations, nor war! Life is hard under sanctions, but it is harder without independence. — Hassan Rouhani (@HassanRouhani) September 22, 2020

They falsely accuse us and impose sanctions – without any foundation – under the pretext of nuclear proliferations, while the infamy of the only use of atomic bombs in the history of humanity lies upon them. — Hassan Rouhani (@HassanRouhani) September 22, 2020

'Want guarantees', says military adviser

Stressing on the proposal first made by Iran to the US to negotiate on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Khamenei’s adviser said, “America’s approach has made our nation not to trust them, we want to receive guarantees that the Americans will not infringe on the agreement [JCPOA] again.” Dehgan further called on the United States to lift unilateral and illegal sanctions against Iran and urged the Biden administration to fulfil its commitment. Earlier, Iran rejected France’s offer for mediation in talks with the US, appearing reluctant about external intervention. Iranian foreign ministry spokesman on February 7 told state reporters that the Islamic Republic would “not need a mediator”, snubbing France’s mediation attempts as a go-between for Tehran and Washington.

