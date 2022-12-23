'Trying To Send Him Back To France For Security Reasons': Killer Charles Sobhraj's Wife

After the notorious serial killer Charles Sobhraj was released from jail in Kathmandu on December 23, Friday, his wife Nihita Biswas said health and family will be the focus for him from now and further informed efforts are on to send him back to his family in France.

Notably, Sobhraj is believed to have killed about 15-20 people in the 1970s, post which after languishing in jail for 21 years in India, he was serving a life term in Kathmandu jail since 2003.

Nepal | We're trying to send him back to his family in France by evening for security reasons. After heart surgery, he had some issues. He might need another surgery. Health & family are priorities for him now: Nihita Biswas, Charles Sobhraj's wife, on his release from jail pic.twitter.com/KGtblEjl9s — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2022

‘Trying to Send him back to France’

Biswas said, “We're trying to send him back to his family in France by evening for security reasons. After heart surgery, he had some issues. He might need another surgery. Health & family are priorities for him now," said Nihita Biswas.

The Supreme Court of Nepal ordered the release of the 78-year-old Frenchman, who came out of jail on Friday instead of Thursday as the immigration authorities said there wasn’t enough space to accommodate him, as per PTI.

"Since this Court found that the principle of reparation was contrary, keeping him in prison continuously was not compatible with the human rights standards of the prisoner, the rights granted by the constitution and the law. The order of habeas corpus has been issued. This order has also been issued to release him from prison," the court order added.

Nicknamed "the Bikini Killer" and "the Serpent" due to his skill at deception and evasion, Sobharaj was serving a life term in the Kathmandu jail since 2003 for the murder of American woman Connie Jo Bronzich in 1975 in Nepal. A life term in Nepal means 20 years in jail. The order by the division bench of Nepal's top court came after Sobhraj filed a plea claiming that he was put in prison for more than the period recommended for him.

According to the legal provisions, a prisoner who has already served 75 per cent of their sentence can be released given the condition he has shown good conduct during imprisonment. Prior to his arrest in Nepal, Sobhraj spent 21 years in jail in India from 1976 to 1997.

Image: PTI, ANI