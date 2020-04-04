Here Is How The World Is ‘lighting Up’ Against COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an early morning video message on Friday, April 3, made an appeal of solidarity to the 130 crore people of the country. While urging everyone to adhere to the lockdown, PM Modi in his message said, "I request all of you to switch off all the lights in your house on April 5 at 9 pm for 9 minutes, and just light a candle, 'Diya', torch or mobile's flashlight to mark our fight against coronavirus."

Countries across the world have been showing solidarity in the battle against coronavirus pandemic with light as their symbol.

‘Lighting Up’ In Solidarity

ITALY: On 16th March, the people of Italy joined what has been described as a “flashmob of lights” from their balconies to show solidarity with each other amidst the lockdown.

RUSSIA: In Russia, people lit up candles in the shape of an Italian flag. This was a means to stand with those suffering in Italy due to the coronavirus.

Picture credit: Olga Smolskaya\Getty Images

USA: In the US, citizens have been putting up Christmas lights and decorated trees in front of their homes to brighten up the mood in these difficult times.

My youngest son was bored today and said, "can we put Christmas lights on our tree outside to cheer us up?" Great idea buddy. Lights are on tonight as a sign of hope and the sweet mind of my 10 year old. #Rhodeisland #hope #lovemysons #Christmas #Cumberland pic.twitter.com/qhVjeuLc02 — Mike Griffin (@rhodyknowsbest) March 16, 2020

BURJ KHALIFA, DUBAI: The world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa, lit up on 17th March in a show of solidarity with Italy’s fight against COVID-19.

Stay close while staying home!

Share your messages to your loved ones with the world by commenting below for a chance to have your message displayed on the world's largest LED screen at #BurjKhalifa. Messages limit should not exceed 35 characters. #StayHome pic.twitter.com/MIq6Fid7SL — atthetop_tweets (@BurjKhalifa) April 1, 2020

CHRIST THE REDEEMER STATUE, BRAZIL: In Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro, the iconic Christ the Redeemer statue lit up showcasing the flags of all countries.

Picture credit: www.npr.org / Silvia Izquierdo / AP

EMPIRE STATE BUILDING, NEW YORK: The Empire State Building in New York has been lighting up daily with a dynamic heartbeat for the 1 million people in over 200 countries affected by COVID-19.

[1/2] Showing our support and solidarity every night throughout the pandemic by lighting the #EmpireStateBuilding in a dynamic heartbeat for the 1 million+ people in 180 countries affected by COVID-19.



📷: mdegennarophoto/IG pic.twitter.com/XhO0fgluwE — Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (@ESRTsocial) April 3, 2020

PYRAMID GIZA, EGYPT: Egypt's marvelous Pyramid Giza lit up in red with the messages “Stay Home, Stay Safe” as it thanked essential service providers for keeping everyone safe.

The Great Pyramid of Giza, March 2020. pic.twitter.com/QvescOSUNx — Sergio Andreola (@sergioandreola) April 1, 2020

AZADI TOWER, IRAN: Iran’s famous Azadi Tower in Tehran projected a message of togetherness for all the affected countries. It did so with the message of “we stand against coronavirus”.

(Image Credits: Twitter @sergioandreola)