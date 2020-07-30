Hong Kong: Four Youths Detained, Accused Of Inciting Secession On Social Media

Hong Kong police have arrested four residents, all believed to be students, in a move that signals their intention to implement the draconian national security law. The four detained, include three men and one woman, all accused of inciting secession in the youth through social media posts. Arrests have been frequent in the city since the implementation of Chinese law, despite condemnation by other nations.

“Our investigation showed that a group has recently announced on social media that they have set up an organization for Hong Kong independence," said Li Kwai-wah, senior superintendent of a newly formed unit to enforce the security law said at a press conference later.

Members of pro-democracy group

The police initially did not identify them, however, a Facebook post later confirmed that they were members of the now-disbanded pro-democracy group. In a post, Studentlocalaism revealed that they were all former members adding that one was, in fact, the group’s leader Tony Chung. The group had previously advocated for the city’s independence citing the impossibility of full democracy under Chinese law.

Meanwhile, the police said that the group had set up recently adding that the posts were made after June 30. The police added that the four wanted a “Hong Kong republic” and warned that anyone who thinks of conducting such online posts should think twice

As per reports, vocal critics of the new law that was forcefully passed by Beijing state that the primary objective of the law is to silence all voices of dissent and crush any demand for greater democracy. However, those who support the law have claimed that the law will only affect a small minority of people in Hong Kong i.e. the ‘troublemakers’ and will not affect the lives and right of other individuals. Multiple foreign powers like the United States and Britain have denounced the new law imposed by China and have claimed that it goes against the principles of ‘one nation, two systems’.

With inputs from AP