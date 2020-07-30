Hong Kong Witnesses Fresh Wave Of COVID-19 Pandemic, Carrie Lam Urges People To Stay Home

Hong Kong's executive leader Carrie Lam has warned against the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in the city. As per international media reports, she expressed concerns that the hospital systems might collapse as the city was "on the verge of a large-scale community outbreak".

Hong Kong authorities are reported to have implemented new regulations to curb the spread of the infection, which includes mandatory face masks and closure of dine-in restaurants.

Third-wave of infections

According to the reports, Hong Kong is witnessing a fresh wave of infections and is reporting more than 100 new cases on a daily basis. In a statement on Tuesday, Lam warned the city was on the "verge of a large-scale community outbreak, which may lead to a collapse of our hospital system and cost lives, especially of the elderly". She urged Hong Kong residents to adhere "strictly to social distancing measures" and stay at home as much as possible.

According to the reports, the new rule allows two people from different households to meet while most public places like bars, gyms and beauty salons remain shut. It is also compulsory to wear a face mask in all public with adequate social distancing norms in place. These are the toughest rules Hong Kong has adopted so far.

In the early phases of the COVID-19 outbreak, Hong Kong did relatively well in containing the spread of the virus with aggressive tracing, testing, and isolating patients while shutting down the borders. But the global financial hub has been witnessing an exponential rise in coronavirus cases since the start of the month, which has now been termed as new wave of COVID-19 infections.

