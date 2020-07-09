Hong Kong Authorities Fear 'exponential Growth' In COVID-19 Cases After Latest Surge

Hong Kong authorities fear “exponential growth” in coronavirus cases after the city witnessed a worrying surge in infections due to local transmissions. Hong Kong’s Centre for Health Protection (CHP) announced an additional 24 confirmed cases on July 8, taking the total to 1,323, fearing a “third wave” in the financial hub facing Chinese crackdown on its autonomy.

The newly reported cases involved 14 males and 10 females aged between 31 and 92, and five of them had a travel history during the incubation period. Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan, the head of Hong Kong’s CHP, told CNN that there could be a possibility of a major outbreak with a sudden exponential growth of cases.

In the early phases of the coronavirus outbreak, Hong Kong did relatively well in containing the spread by aggressively tracing, testing and isolating patients while shutting down the borders. A spokesperson for the CHP said in a statement that the situation of COVID-19 infection remains severe and that there is a continuous increase in the number of cases reported around the world, urging residents to avoid all non-essential travel outside Hong Kong.

“On a personal level, members of the public should wear a surgical mask when having respiratory symptoms, taking public transport or staying in crowded places. They should also perform hand hygiene frequently, especially before touching the mouth, nose or eyes,” the statement read.

The department further advised Hong Kong residents to properly maintain drainage pipes, regularly pour water into drain outlets (U-traps) and cover all floor drain outlets when they are not in use. The CHP also people to maintain strict personal and environmental hygiene without fail.

Over 12 million cases worldwide

According to John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, over 12 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide with more than 549,000 deaths, overwhelming the health care facilities across the globe. The United States is the worst affected country with over three million confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than 1,32,000 deaths.

(Image: AP)