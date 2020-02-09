Hong Kong Confirms 26 New Cases Of Novel Coronavirus Infection

Local authorities of Hong Kong and Macao have confirmed there are 26 and 10 cases respectively of the new deadly coronavirus outbreak, according to the reports. The National Health Commission of China on February 8 briefed the press and said that Hong Kong has reported one death so far, whereas one single of the pneumonia outbreak, in Macao and Taiwan each, have been cured and discharged from the hospital. The 2019-nCoV virulent virus is believed to have emerged from the local seafood market of Wuhan, capital of Hubei province in Central China which has killed at least 811 people and infected more than 37000.

WHO experts to leave for China

On the other hand, 31 provinces in the mainland, which includes Xinjiang in northwest China have reported 2,656 new cases of viral infections, including 2,147 cases in Hubei province. Nearly 600 patients were discharged from the hospital after being cured, the Commission said and added that nearly 188,183 cases are currently under medical observation.

A World Health Organisation-led international team is all set to leave for China to investigate the coronavirus outbreak, said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. According to media reports, the investigating team will leave for China on Monday or on Tuesday. When asked whether the team would include experts from the United States Center for Disease Control (CDC), Pedros said, "We hope so".

Warning against excessive use of protective suits

Dr. Mike Ryan, WHO's top emergency expert, while talking to the press said that there has been a stabilisation in the number of cases reported in the Hubei province of China in the past four days. However, Ryan further added that the decline should not be taken as containment of the disease as the situation can accelerate quickly. An advisory for the "reasonable use" of protective suits for safety against coronavirus has been issued on Sunday by the China's National Health Commission that cautioned against "excessive and disorderly" use of the clothing that would waste resources and could also increase infection amid the intensifying global spread of the disease that has claimed more than 800 lives.

(With ANI inputs)

