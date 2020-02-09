Coronavirus Can Stay Infectious For A Period Of Nine Days: Research

With China and different parts of the world reeling with the outbreak of coronavirus, researchers have said that there is a possibility of the virus to stay infectious for a period of nine days. According to reports, the scientific study published in the Journal of Hospital Infection stated that on an average the virus survived for a period of four-five days. As per the latest updates, the novel Coronavirus has killed 811 people in China after the severely affected Hubei province reported 81 new fatalities on February 9.

Low temperatures and high air humidity can increase the life span

According to reports, Professor Guntr Kampf from the Institute of hygiene and Environmental Medicine, Greifwald University, said that conditions with low temperatures and high air humidity increased the virus' lifespan. The research looks into the pathogens of Sars coronavirus and Mers coronavirus but scientists said that the findings of the study could be transferred to the novel coronavirus.

According to reports, Professor Eike Steinmann, HOD from Molecular and Medical Virology at Ruhr-Universitat Bochum, said that different types of coronavirus were studied and the results were all the same.

There is no specific method to tackle the virus and treat people who have been infected, therefore the prevention of the epidemic is of the utmost importance. According to reports, tests with different disinfection solutions showcased that agents based on sodium hypochlorite, hydrogen peroxide and ethanol have a positive effect against coronavirus. In addition to this, if these above-mentioned agents are used in the right concentrations then result in the reduction of the pathogenic particles from one million to only 100.

Death toll increases in coronavirus related cases

Amid the deadly outbreak, the head of an international team led by the World Health Organization (WHO) which is studying the novel Coronavirus outbreak will be leaving for China on February 10 or 11, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Tedros hopes that the team would include experts from the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Top emergency expert of WHO, Dr Mike Ryan, said the number of new cases reported from Hubei province, the epicentre of the virus, has been steady over the past four days.

