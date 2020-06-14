Hong Kong Cop Reprimanded After Video Of Him Shouting 'Black Lives Matter' Went Viral

A Hong Kong cop has been reprimanded after a video of the cop went viral where he can be heard shouting 'Black Lives Matter' and 'I can't breathe' during a protest in the city's Kowloon neighbourhood. The video is reportedly from June 12 protest where the police force was deployed to carry out identity checks. The comments that the concerned cop made was in reference to the killing of George Floyd, an African-American citizen who was killed in police custody on May 25, sparking a series of protests in the United States and across the world.

According to reports, an investigation has been launched into the cop's behaviour and he has been asked to enhance his sensitivity until the disciplinary inquiry concludes. The protest in the Kowloon neighbourhood was taking place to commemorate the one year anniversary of the incident where cops threw tear gas canisters at demonstrators last year, while they were protesting against the controversial extradition bill pushed by mainland China.

Hong Kong protests

Protests across Hong Kong are still taking place over the national security bill and the national anthem bill. Hong Kongers are demanding the end of China's interference in the city's internal affairs. China, however, is pressing hard on the commercial hub of the world, planning to bring in national security law, that critics fear would allow Beijing to curb freedoms in Hong Kong among other things. China has drawn criticism from across the world over the bill, including from the United Kingdom, which controlled Hong Kong until 1997.

