Hong Kong Police Detain 53 People During Pro-democracy Demonstrations

Hong Kong police on June 9 reportedly arrested 53 people during protests, which were called to mark a year of pro-democracy rallies in the city. According to an international media outlet, the former British colony on Tuesday evening saw hundreds of activists take to the streets before the police fired pepper spray to disperse the crowds. The pro-democracy demonstrations come amid the heightened tensions due to the controversial national security bill.

The police authorities reportedly said that 36 males and 17 females were arrested for offences including unlawful assembly and participating in the unauthorised assembly. They also noted that that protester defied a ban on gatherings of more than eight people as well. As per reports, more pro-democracy protests are also planned in the coming days as the citizens fear that the proposed national security bill will dramatically stifle freedoms in the city.

While the details of the security law are yet to be revealed, chief executive Carrie Lam said that the proposed legislation would not affect the city’s right and freedoms. She also added that there is no cause for concern as the legislation will target a minority of ‘troublemakers’.

Foreign countries condemn new legislation

Hong Kong citizens have been protesting against a national security law that was presented by the National People’s Congress (NPC) and later approved by China’s rubber-stamp parliament. Several countries including the United States, Britain, Australia, and Canada have raised concern over the new legislation. Earlier, the US and UK had also reportedly urged the United Nations to address the “serious concerns” of China’s move on Hong Kong’s autonomy.

However, Hong Kong's chief executive claimed that the former British colony has always been able to uphold and preserve freedom of speech and expression and freedom to protest in the last 23 years. During a press conference, she asserted that it is the best thing to see the legislation and understand why Hong Kong needs it at this point in time.

