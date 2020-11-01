Hong Kong Court Quashes Rioting Charges Against Seven Pro-democracy Protesters

A Hong Kong court has found seven pro-democracy protesters not guilty on charges of rioting against the draconian national security law back in August. As per reports, all seven defendants have been acquitted of all charges by the court. With these latest acquittals, the total number of acquittals in regards to rioting charges now stands at 11 with only one being found guilty.

Acquittals for seven accused of Rioting

While pronouncing the judgment on Saturday, October 31, Hong Kong District Judge Sham Siu-man stated that there was no concrete evidence on what the seven accused were doing before their arrests and added that wearing black clothes and having protective gear was not enough to convict the defendants of rioting.

As per reports, the judge said, "Undoubtedly, the situation of the night in question was not something that one would often see in Hong Kong. To some people, it was perhaps a rare and special historical moment. The Court does not rule out the possibility that, among those present, there were indeed some who went there hoping to witness everything that was happening."

The judge is reported to have added that the prosecution had failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the seven defendants were rioting. The courtroom was filled by supporters and erupted in cheers as the judge read out the acquittal verdict. As of October 15, the Hong Kong police has arrested over 10,000 people with nearly 700 of those facing rioting charges.

Earlier on Thursday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slammed China for the arrest of three student pro-democracy activists under the new national security law and demanded their release. Pompeo criticised the China-controlled Hong Kong police force and demanded that Beijing release the student activists. The draconian national security law that China imposed on Hong Kong came into effect on July 1. As per the law, any perceived act of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces is punishable with severe sentences.

(With ANI Inputs, Image AP)

