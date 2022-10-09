Hong Kong Detains Teenagers For The First Time Under Beijing's New National Security Law

A Hong-Kong judge has sentenced five teenagers to three years' detention for advocating to overthrow the Beijing government. This is the first instance where the national security law has been used in court against teenagers (Under-18s) in Hong Kong, reported BBC.

The court observed that the defendants had used street booths and social media to advocate a "bloody revolution" to overthrow the Chinese authority in the former British colony. The teenagers - aged between 16 and 19 – are reportedly members of ‘Returning Valiant’, a pro-Hong Kong independence group.

What is Hong Kong's national security law?

The national security law was introduced by Beijing, which made it easier to prosecute protesters in the city amid protests to call for Hong Kong's independence. It was passed to crack down on individuals who defy the authoritarian Chinese government in an attempt to remove the political opposition by Beijing.

“Even if one person is incited, Hong Kong's stability and residents' safety could have been greatly harmed,” Judge Kwok Wai-kin stated, reported BBC.

The judge further stated that he noted the defendants' "age and immaturity", the reason behind the individuals being sentenced to a detention facility, which facilitates young individuals, instead of prison. Furthermore, the judge announced the length of their sentence to three years. However, the length of their custody will remain at the discretion of authorities. The case also includes two adults, who are set to be sentenced next month.

The authoritarian regime of China had kept the details of the law's 66 articles a secret until it came into effect on 30 June 2020. Hong Kong's national security law criminalizes any act of secession, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with foreign or external forces states BBC.

As per a research published by ChinaFile in partnership with Georgetown University, up to 110 people have been arrested under the national security law. The individuals detained include activists, protesters and former opposition lawmakers.

The UK announced earlier in 2022 that two of its Supreme Court judges would no longer exercise duties in Hong Kong's top court. The decision was attributed to the threat to civil liberties which made their role untenable.

Furthermore, the then-UK Foreign Secretary, Lizz Truss had stated, “Since the National Security Law was imposed, authorities have cracked down on free speech, the free press and free association.”

She added, “We have seen a systematic erosion of liberty and democracy in Hong Kong,” reported BBC.