Hong Kong 'disappointed' Over Canada's Suspension Of Extradition Treaty

On July 4, senior officials in Hong Kong expressed “disappointment” over Canada's decision to suspend its extradition treaty and denounced the United States’ "interference" in its affairs. Hong Kong's Security Chief John Lee demanded Canada’s explanation in taking the drastic step that overrides the rule of the law as he “opposed” the Canadian government’s decision at a radio address. Earlier, on July 2, Canada suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong following China’s new security law on the territory.

"The Canadian government needs to explain to the rule of law, and explain to the world, why it allows fugitives not to bear their legal responsibilities," Hong Kong's Security Chief John Lee, said at a radio programme that aired for the public on July 4. While approximately 300,000 Canadians are a resident in Hong Kong, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reportedly bypassed Hong Kong’s Legislative Council and scrapped the treaty with no prior public consultation, as per local news reports. "After studying the legislation and its impact, Canada will treat exports of sensitive goods to Hong Kong in the same way as those destined for mainland China," Trudeau said, in a live-streamed address from an Outaouais food bank.

Further, asserting that Canada would no longer export sensitive military items to the region for the safety of the Canadians in Hong Kong, Trudeau said, “We are also suspending the Canada-Hong Kong extradition treaty, and updating our travel advisory for Hong Kong”. The Canadian PM also stressed to boost immigration while his live address with the press.

A deep reflection in many capitals around the world as to how best to deal with China and its assertiveness—Canada's Foreign Minister said in a report.

Canada takes action following passage of National Security Legislation for Hong Kong.



Read my statement: pic.twitter.com/VnAsgsOdNT — François-Philippe Champagne (FPC) 🇨🇦 (@FP_Champagne) July 3, 2020

Hong Kong Justice Secretary, Teresa Cheng, spoke at the radio programme, saying that she regretted Canada’s abrupt move, citing it as a violation of the international law. Additionally, she expressed disappointment and called the decision as a thaw in the bilateral relations between the two countries. A spokesman for the Hong Kong government in a national address called the US’ legislation targeting banks over business with China as “unacceptable”. Under Hong Kong law, he reiterated, any 'sanctions' imposed under the bill will not create any obligation for financial institutions, he stressed while speaking at a press conference. He urged the United States to “immediately stop” interference in internal matters and warned of “countermeasures”.

Canada had been 'forced to reassess'

Canada’s Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne was quoted saying that Canada had been “forced to reassess” existing arrangements with Hong Kong, according to local media reports. He urged China to “listen to the international community and reverse course” as he condemned the “secretive” manner in which China enacted the legislation despite protests and opposition from Western countries.

