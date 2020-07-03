Hong Kong Activists Planning To Create 'parliament-in-exile' As China Imposes Security Law

Simon Cheng, a former employee of the United Kingdom's consulate in Hong Kong, who has been granted political asylum in Britain, reportedly said pro-democracy activists from the city are discussing plans to create an unofficial parliament-in-exile to preserve the democracy and send a message to China's 'totalitarian' regime. Cheng reportedly said that it is important to create the parliament-in-exile to send a clear message to Beijing that freedom cannot be crushed. China earlier this week implemented the new national security law despite facing criticism from governments and rights groups from all over the world.

Simon alleges being tortured by police

Simon Cheng was allegedly arrested by China's secret police last year when he visited the mainland for some business trip. Cheng has alleged that he was tortured and forced to sign false confessions while he was in custody in China. On June 26, Cheng was granted political asylum by Britain after China failed to provide 'an adequate response' to the UK's questions over the incident, said UK's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. Cheng about the parliament-in-exile said that the idea is still at an early stage of discussions and it has not been decided where it will sit.

Meanwhile, Nathan Law, a former legislator and a young pro-democracy campaigner fled Hong Kong on July 2 after the implementation of the new security law. Nathan Law had appeared before the US Congress via a video link and said he had decided to leave Hong Kong prior to testifying before American politicians. Nathan Law has fled the city to go to an undisclosed location and said he will continue to do his advocacy work from abroad. The new security law came into effect on June 30 after Chinese President Xi Jinping gave his approval.

