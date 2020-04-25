Hong Kong Doll Company Selling Ghana Dancing Pallbearers Figurines

A Hong Kong company has created 2 sets miniature figurines from the viral Ghana dancing pallbearers and is now shipping it across the globe.

Hong Kong doll company sells Ghana dancing pallbearers figurines

A company has created miniature figurines of the viral Ghana dancing pallbearers and is now shipping it across the globe. According to reports, a Hong Kong firm named JMG 1/64, which sells teeny dolls and other objects came up with the idea to cash on Ghana pallbearers who took the internet by storm recently. China is trying to reprise its economy after the coronavirus pandemic hit the majority of its sales and exports. 

Two sets

The toy company reportedly offers two sets to choose from, one that costs £39.64 ($49) and other that costs £32.36 ($40 in addition to shipping cost that the users have to pay The more expensive set comprises of seven miniature pallbearers along with coffin. The other set consists of five of the men with four crawling to the ground. The dancing pallbearers from Ghana became a viral internet meme for their unexpected but impressive dance moves at a funeral.

Media reports quoted Benjamin Aidoo, the leader of the group saying that he decided to add choreography to it so in cases a client came to them, they would just ask them, "Do you want it solemn or do you want a bit more of a display? Or maybe you want some choreography on it?". This comes amid global lockdowns and shutdowns imposed n a bid to curb the COVID-19 pandemic that has now infected 2,831,915 across the world. 

