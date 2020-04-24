COVID-19: Globetrotter Just 9 Countries Short On 'no Flight World Tour' Stuck In Hong Kong

A globetrotter, Torbjorn Pedersen, is on a unique mission to visit every country in the world in a single journey without taking a single flight. However, the 41-year-old, who was just nine countries away from completing his goal, is now stuck in Hong Kong due to the unprecedented outbreak of novel coronavirus COVID-19. The Danish travel junkie was waiting in the Asian city to board a ship to his next stop, but the pandemic and ensuing travel restrictions derailed his plans.

‘Stubborn and driven’

As per reports, Pedersen was waiting in Hong Kong to board a ship to his next stop, the Pacific archipelago of Palau, when the city went under lockdown. He has been stuck in Hong Kong for 84 days now; however, Pedersen is determined to make the most of the situation. As he is quite active on Instagram, the Danish traveller has been uploading photos and videos of his adventures in the city.

According to his blog, Once Upon a Saga, Torbjorn Pedersen has been spending his days tackling Hong Kong’s many hiking trails, working with the local Red Cross society, and giving motivational speeches. In one of his posts, he mentioned that even though his plans have been disrupted by the virus, he is still having a good time. Furthermore, the traveller also informed that his visa was also about to expire and mention that instantly got an extension in the face of the current crisis.

While speaking to an international media outlet, Pedersen said that every day he spends in Hong Kong is another day that he is not able to make progress. He added that he is losing time but also trying to make the most of it. Pedersen further called himself ‘stubborn and driven’ and reportedly said that it will take him another year to complete his goal, but he added that he is not a quitter.

In one of his Instagram posts, Pedersen informed his followers that he is currently living with a ‘caring family’ in Hong Kong and he is also being supported by thousands of people online. He mentioned that he's in ‘good health’ and is safe. According to his blog, his project is part-financed through personal funds and in-part by several donations made to him online.

