Hong Kong: Five Arrested Under Sedition For Displaying Police As Wolves In Children's Book

The Hong Kong government has arrested 5 individuals under sedition charges. As reported by Associated Press News, the group of 2 men and 3 women was involved in producing a children’s book displaying the Hong Kong Police in a derogatory manner. In the book, democracy activists in the country were shown as sheep being chased by wolves, likened to be police. The five arrested belong to the General Association of Hong Kong Speech Therapists.

The report also says that the group has published around 3 such books for children. The books were based on current political scenarios presented as metaphors to the children. Some of the stories in the novels were based on the plot of a sheep hamlet that must tackle down wolves from another territory. The police officials also froze around160,000 Hong Kong dollars, ie ($20,600) in assets linked to the union.

Police displayed like wolves to sheep of democratic activists in Children's book

Reportedly, one of the stories also referred to 12 Hong Kongers who attempted to flee to Taiwan but were caught and imprisoned by the Chinese coast guard. In one of the novels, sheep did the same, they took action against wolves by fleeing on a boat. Another story displays, a medical workers’ union as a sheep, that had launched a strike early in the pandemic to pressurize the government to shut the border with China. In one of the books, the last pages feature the real names of the dozen activists protesting against the Chinese government.

Based on the media reports, the police had said that residents must consume facts only and not let the upcoming generation be misled by false information. Li Kwai-wah, a senior superintendent of the national security department, said to AP, "The publishing of such books brings hatred against the government and administration of justice, and (incites) violence to others." He added that the books targeted children between the ages of 4 and 7.

Despite several protests breaking out in the country against the Chinese government, the regime continues to use sedition charges along with national security law against those who propagate such political speeches and their views. The government is taking several measures to clamp down on the voice of the protestors. Those who are arrested under these laws are usually denied bail.

