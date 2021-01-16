Hong Kong: Four Suspects Accused Of Helping Activists Escape Released On Bail

At least four suspects on January 15 were released on bail after being accused of helping Hong Kong pro-democracy protestors who tried to flee to Taiwan in the wake of National Security Law imposed by China. According to South China Morning Post, 11 people, including a lawyer, were arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders and as part of the ongoing crackdown in the city that has seen over 50 pro-democracy former lawmakers and activists were taken into custody under the new NSL in the past few weeks. The arrest had also included a Kowloon City district councillor and lawyer Daniel Wong Kwok-tun.

The police have said that the force would not prosecute the group at this stage and would grant them bail, although the investigation is still ongoing. Wong, on the other hand, said that until now, he cannot understand why he has been arrested. “Lawyers will not knowingly break the law,” he added.

“I will continue to use my position and my experience to continue what I believe I should do,” Wong said following his release.

The other suspects that have been released include a 29-year-old Ukrainian man who works at a restaurant, two students aged 18 and 19 and a 29-year-old musician Rono Fok. Following the release, For said that he will continue to do what’s right to help other arrested individuals legally. He also told the media outlet that he paid HKD 10,000 bail and must report back to police in March. The 11 suspects, who were detained earlier this week, are accused of helping Hong Kong 12, a 12-member group arrested in August 2020 while allegedly attempting to illegally flee to Taiwan.

Mass arrest in Hong Kong

Meanwhile, last week, authorities made mass arrests across Hong Kong as at least 55 people were taken into custody under the controversial national security law. China passed the national security law last year in June despite widespread protests demanding the rollback of the legislation. As per experts, Beijing intends to use the law to further curb freedom of expression in the former British colony and strike down any demand of independent Hong Kong.

The mass arrests were made on January 6 over unofficial election primaries held last year to field enough pro-democracy candidates to take control of the Hong Kong legislative council, currently controlled by pro-Beijing lawmakers. Police raided the homes of former lawmakers and activists, who had participated in the primaries. The house of jailed activist Joshua Wong, who is currently serving a sentence for organising and participating in a protest last year, was also raided by the police. The legislative elections that were scheduled to take place in September 2020 were called-off by the Hong Kong election commission citing COVID-19 concerns.

(With inputs from ANI)

