Hong Kong Internet Service Provider Admits Blocking Pro-democracy Websites Under NSL

In a shocking revelation, a Hong Kong telecom firm has admitted to having blocked one of the most popular websites dedicated to Pro-Democracy movement in the region. As the Communist Party of China continues its crackdown against dissent, scores of websites have been blocked, dozens of movements quelled violently and over 10,000 Hong Kongers detained. Now, the Hong Kong Broadband Network (HKBN) has become the first internet service provider to have admitted to having shut down an anti-China website, under the National Security law.

Pro-democracy websites blocked

The website known as HKChronicles published Pro-Democracy content and often served as the voice of those “oppressed” by the draconian law. The website also featured information, articles, graphics related to social unrest that erupted in 2019. In a statement reported by South China Morning Post, the Internet provider said that it had “complied with an official request” to disable customers’ access to HK Chronicles.

"We have disabled the access to the website in compliance with the requirement issued under the national security law," the city's second-largest internet service provider (ISP) was quoted as saying by ANI.

Users first began to report difficulties in accessing the pro-democracy website on January 6, ANI reported quoting website editor Naomi Chan. She added that the HKChronicles only became accessible after it switched to an overseas server. In the aftermath, Lento Yip Yuk-fai, chairman of the Hong Kong Internet Service Providers Association, said that if police requested a website be blocked on national security grounds "they should publicly explain the grounds to prevent unfounded speculation about their motives."

"The police should come forward to explain clearly about their legal reasoning to minimise the move's impact on the city's free flow of information, as well as to prevent unfounded speculation from circulating. Given telecoms companies were usually cooperative with police requests, authorities should also explain avenues for appeal," he said further.

The security law’s Article 43 allows police to request “a person who published information or the relevant service provider to delete the information or provide assistance.” Previously, the Chinese controlled Hong Kong administration has tried to quell freedom of speech and expression of residents, which was guaranteed to them in 1997. In July, China imposed the National Security Law which prompted historic pro-democracy demonstrations across the city-state.

