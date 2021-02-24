Hong Kong Govt Proposes New Oath Requiring All Lawmakers To 'love' China: Report

Hong Kong government on Tuesday moved to introduce new requirements for public officials including them to swear loyalty oaths, being a 'patriot' and embracing China’s rule over the city. As per the Washington Post report, Hong Kong’s Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Erick Tsang said that if any official fails to take the oath or is deemed to have done the same in an insincere fashion, would be immediately disqualified from the government while being subjected to ban from running in former British colony’s elections for the next five years.

Tsang also noted that under newly-proposed oath requirements, any official standing for election at any level must embrace national sovereignty and security along with embracing the fact that Hong Kong is an inalienable part of China. Reportedly, in practice, the concept of ‘patriotism in Hong Kong could be broader with not ceasing only to the country but also to the Chinese Communist Party. These changes are now expected to be introduced to the legislature where there is no significant opposition.

“You cannot say that you are patriotic but you do not love the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party or you do not respect it — this does not make sense,” Tsang reportedly added. “Patriotism is holistic love.”

Read - Hong Kong Finance Secretary Presents Annual Budget

Read - Hong Kong To Spend $15.4B To Stabilize Virus-ravaged Economy

‘Positive’ and ‘Negative’ list of behaviours in HK

As per reports, Tsang basically presented a list of ‘positive’ and ‘negative’ list of behaviours that could be considered as complying or violation of the proposed oath. Behaviours such as committing acts that endanger city’s ‘national security’ or refusing to recognise China’s sovereignty will be considered incompliant. Even advocating or supporting independence for the city or promoting ‘self-determination’ would be a violation. Meanwhile, the ‘positive’ list reportedly includes upholding city’s interests and the political structure under China rule.

Read - 'ITBP To Strengthen Short & Long-range Patrolling, BOPs On Full Deployment': DG Deswal

“I believe that, if according to the list, the individuals are sincere in upholding the Basic Law and swearing allegiance to the SAR government, they won’t have to be worried,” Tsang reportedly told the conference. “The process of taking an oath is not that harsh, as long as the councillor swears the oath sincerely and solemnly.”

Read - Hong Kong Govt Employees Receive COVID-19 Shots

Read - Hong Kong's Jimmy Lai Denied Bail Due To Risk Of 'committing Further Of Offences'

