'ITBP To Strengthen Short & Long-range Patrolling, BOPs On Full Deployment': DG Deswal

On Tuesday, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Director-General Surjeet Singh Deswal on disengagement of India-China army troops said that ITBP will strengthen their short and long-range patrolling at the Indo-China border. Both the armies of India and China have agreed for disengagement in few areas after the 10th round of Corps Commander-level talks. The military troops have also been removed to maintain a status of pre-face-off that happened last year.

"We will continue to conduct our short and long-range patrol. All our Border Out Posts (BOPs) are on full deployment since 2020. Patrolling will also be strengthened," Deswal said, reported ANI.

DG Deswal also stated that the task of border management has been given to ITBP and the army will support them as per the bilateral agreement.

"Government has given the mandate of border management to ITBP. The army will be behind us as per the bilateral agreement. The disengagement is only between the two armies (India and China)," Deswal added, reported ANI.

ITBP has a special frontier, headed by an Inspector-General level officer based in Ladakh. Recently, it has deployed a Manipur cadre IPS, Lhari Dorjee Lhatoo, to handle the situation in Ladakh for ITBP.

On Sunday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hit out at Congress for 'doubting' the bravery and valour of Indian soldiers. Singh also assured that no one can occupy an inch of India's land till he is alive.

"After nine rounds of military and diplomatic dialogue, the disengagement process is complete. But unfortunately, Congress is doubting the Indian army's bravery and courage. I want to ask isn't Congress party insulting to the soldiers who did the supreme sacrifice in Galwan valley," he added, reported ANI.

India-China Affirm 'completion Of Disengagement

Releasing a joint statement after the 10 round of Corps Commander Level meeting, the Ministry of Defence on Sunday apprised that both the sides had 'smoothly' completed the disengagement of forces in the Pangong Lake area. Hailing the disengagement as a 'significant step' forward, both sides said that it had a 'candid and in-depth' exchange of views on other issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The 10 round of discussions held on February 20 on the Chinese side of the Moldo/Chushul meeting point had lasted for nearly 16 hours.

